Even teachers have to touch up on what they teach every now and then.
Dance instructors from the Lewiston & Grand Island Dance Centers recently attended the Dancelife Teacher Conference, held in Uncasville, CT from July 25 through 27, to learn how to improve the way they teach their students.
Studio owner Rachel Novelli said that conferences like these are for teachers to take classes for themselves as they help develop new programs for their own students. It also gives them time to recharge and be around other like-minded people.
“It can be stressful to teach kids,” Novelli said, “making sure they’re learning just like a school teacher does.”
The teachers at this conference are described as industry leaders, like Julie Kay Stallcup who ran her own dance studio in California and travels across the country to help dance teachers become better.
Instructors Angela Anzalone, Lauren Rogers, Heather Barry, and GI Studio Director Kayla Fyfe went with Novelli.
This is the first time Lewiston and GI Dance Center teachers have attended this conference. Similar conferences they attended include the Dance Teacher Summit in North Hollywood, CA and Dance Teacher Web in Fairfield, CT. Since this conference was not as big as others, they got to sit down and people with other teachers across the country.
“Its is not just the classes we come for, but the passion and wealth of information that we dance teachers have to share with one another,” Fyfe said. “It is such a positive and wonderful feeling to know that we are here with other like minded people all working towards making every class our dancers attend the best it can be.”
For every class the instructors take, they are going to get some takeaways and inspiration to use for themselves. They do not use every single thing they are taught, but tweak what programs they already teach, like learning a new step or folding arms a certain way.
“We go to these for the inspiration of an idea more than an idea itself,” Novelli said, getting some inspiration by watching some dancers straight out of college in a movement class. “It inspired me to think of putting that song, dance, and steps together in a certain way.”
The Lewiston and GI studios teaches from ages 2 and up, with the variety of styles including tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, musical theater, contemporary and others.
This year also marks the 30th season of the Lewiston Dance Center’s existence, with the GI Dance studio location in operation since 2004. Novelli would love to bring back a bunch of former alumni to do a big number during the school’s recital that takes place in May.
She still keeps in touch with some of her former students and has ended up teaching some of their children.
“My mother had a dance studio in Niagara Falls way back then,” Novelli said. “I’m teaching some of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the kids she taught. It’s a family thing. When they bring in their little ones, its great. It’s like a full circle.”
Regular dance classes take place between September and May, with summer classes in June and July along with summer camps in July and August. Students go to competitions in April and May before the summer classes start up again.
Open office hours for the Lewiston’s studio at from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the Grand Island Studio has its office hours from 5-6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. There, families are able to check out what goes on at the studios before signing someone up.
