Catholic Health has again earned the Buffalo/Niagara region’s highest cumulative overall score in The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade Report and the only “A” safety grades in Erie and Niagara counties.
In addition, both Kenmore Mercy and Mount St. Mary’s hospitals earned two of the 16 “A” safety grades that were given in all of New York state.
This cycle marks Kenmore Mercy’s 15th consecutive “A” safety grade, making it the only hospital in New York state to achieve an “A” grade for both the spring and fall cycles over the past seven years.
Mount St. Mary's achieved its sixth consecutive “A” safety grade.
Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main Street and St. Joseph Campuses, as well as Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, each received a grade of “B.”
“Catholic Health has always been at the forefront of safety throughout its history and this past year was no exception. As our caregivers faced unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic, they responded with both expertise and innovation,” said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. “I thank every one of our associates and physician partners for their dedication to quality, patient safety, and for setting the highest standards of excellence in our community.”
Based in Washington, D.C., The Leapfrog Group is an independent industry watchdog founded more than a decade ago by the nation’s largest employers and purchasers of healthcare to improve quality and safety for consumers. Using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, the group strives to promote transparency in quality reporting by grading hospitals from “A” to “F” on how well they protect patients from medical errors, infections, and other preventable harm.
Catholic Health’s Quality & Patient Safety Department continually reviews protocols, incorporates new best practices, and implements changes to ensure the safest possible environment for patients and residents in the system’s hospitals, nursing homes and home care agencies.
“Catholic Health has been the area leader in quality reporting transparency because it’s the right way to care and helps patients make more informed healthcare decisions,” Sullivan said. “We challenge ourselves every day to improve the care we provide and welcome the opportunity to compare ourselves against the top performing hospitals in the country to raise the quality bar even further for the people of Western New York.”
For more information on hospital safety, as well as individual hospital grades and rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
