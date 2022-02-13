Launch NY officials say despite another challenging year, it increased its investments in locally based startups by 33.9% to $2.987 million in 2021. Plus, it continued its pace of between two and four investments per month that has made it the most active seed fund in New York state and one of the most active in the country for the past three years.
Total investments made by Launch NY from its nonprofit Seed Fund since it commenced in 2016 reached $4.3 million, which have enabled its portfolio companies to raise an added $85.2 million—nearly 20 times more—in follow-on funding from outside investors. The follow-on capital raised by its portfolio companies came from angel investors, venture capital firms and other institutional investors attracted by the strength of the businesses and the robust ecosystem supporting their growth.
Additional investments from Launch NY’s newest funding programs introduced in 2019, including $2.2 million from its for-profit Limited Partner (LP) Fund and another $1.2 million from its Investor Network, yielded a grand total of $7.7 million in lifetime funding from Launch NY’s #InvestLocal financing programs.
Launch NY is Upstate New York’s first and only venture development organization to provide capital access and pro bono mentoring to high-growth startups across the 27 westernmost counties of the state.
“Last year, like the one before that, was unprecedented, uncertain and unpredictable. So, our team at Launch NY redoubled its efforts in 2021 to supply venture capital—as well as mentorship, programming and vital introductions—needed to sustain and expand our startup ecosystem through such challenging times. We were gratified that our relentless entrepreneurs and growing investment community rallied in ways that Launch NY could support,” said Marnie LaVigne, Ph.D., President and CEO of Launch NY.
Western New York companies that received seed capital from Launch NY in 2021 included:
• Agaghe Atelier — men’s clothier and online retailer
• Azuna — all-natural, American-made odor-eliminating product line
• Braidbabes — mobile hair braiders in Buffalo, NY, Nashville, TN and Raleigh, NC
• Breezi — predictive maintenance solution for HVAC equipment
• Cahill — delivers knowledge, iron and safety to the construction workforce in an innovative way
• Circuit Clinical — transforming experiences of finding, participating and conducting clinical trials
• Dimien — a new class of EV batteries designed for longer range and shorter charge times
• EagleHawk — drone solutions for large-scale facility asset management
• Feedback Solutions Inc — sensors to calculate highly accurate occupancy in buildings
• HELIX Intel — simplifies management of supplies and services for commercial buildings
• Patient Pattern — software to identify and communicate patient risk across facilities, care settings
• Verivend — reduces friction and risks in B2B Accounts Payable/Receivables
• ZiZo Technologies — customizable business intelligence and employee performance dashboard
