Launch NY marks its 10th anniversary

Launch NY, the first and only nonprofit venture development organization to provide pro bono mentoring and seed capital access to early-stage startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York state, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
To commemorate the effort, Launch NY is planning a series of Founders and Investors Celebration events to further engage and encourage the growing numbers of local founders, investors, mentors and partners.
“When I look back at what was happening — or more importantly, what wasn’t happening — to support entrepreneurs in our region in 2012, I can’t help but marvel at the truly remarkable progress we’ve made on the journey we began 10 years ago. By focusing on a high volume of scalable businesses, we are truly transforming our community so that we can be competitive in the innovation economy of the future,” said Launch NY Co-Founder, President, and CEO Marnie LaVigne, Ph.D.
In the 10 years since it was founded in October 2012, Launch NY says it has provided mentorship to 1,369 startup founders, of which 42% have been women and/or BIPOC. Overall, Launch NY says companies supported through its mentorship have created 4,865 local jobs, raised over $1.1 billion, and generated more than $214 million in revenues.
The 80 companies reportedly funded through Launch NY’s #InvestLocal programs since its first investment in 2016 have received a total of $8.2 million in seed capital investments, including $4.5 million from its nonprofit Seed Fund, $2.4 million from its for-profit Limited Partner fund, and $1.3 million through its Investor Network. After receiving investments from Launch NY’s Seed Fund, portfolio companies have raised an additional $154.4 million in follow-on investments, a 34X impact, and generated nearly $45 million in revenues and 446 jobs, according to Launch NY.
“Today, aspiring entrepreneurs can implement their ideas and innovations to start and grow new businesses right here in Upstate New York, instead of taking their ideas elsewhere or letting them die on the vine as they so often had to do a decade ago,” LaVigne said.
Additionally, Launch NY has created specialty programs, including the Founders Go Big initiative, which is designed to enhance the engagement of underrepresented, disadvantaged founders in creating high-growth potential businesses, as well as the Emerging Cleantech Opportunity (ECO) Incubator, to support climatech startups with measurable and scalable impacts on energy efficiency, renewable energy, greenhouse gas reduction and overall sustainability goals.
Launch NY will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a series of events in its Upstate New York service area through the end of the year, starting Thursday in Buffalo where it is headquartered, to bring together founders, investors, mentors and partners for celebration, connection and collaboration.
“We are deeply committed to continuing our transformational journey and growing, supporting and expanding our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem," LaVigne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.