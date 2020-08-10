KeyBankAssists 2.0 offers community support

KeyBank announces that #KeyBankAssists 2.0 provided $295,000 for small businesses, non-profits and families across several communities the bank serves.
During the week of July 6, staff teamed with chefs and influencers in 10 markets to donate to charities, support local restaurants and surprise restaurant customers with $50 gift cards.
In Buffalo, KeyBank matched every $50 gift card giveaway with a $7,500 donation to FeedMore WNY. KeyBank also teamed with Chef Darian Bryan from the Plating Society to promote this program and surprise customers with gift cards to restaurants, including the West Side Bazaar and Frank’s Gourmet Hot Dogs. In addition, KeyBank made $5,000 donations to Friends of Night People and the Buffalo City Mission.
“It’s important that we all come together to support small businesses and non-profits that are struggling due to the challenges that COVID-19 has presented,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank regional sales executive and Buffalo market president. “Our communities need our help and all of us at KeyBank are pleased to be able to provide this much needed assistance that will help them sustain and get through COVID-19.”
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine helped with this effort as well, spreading the word on social media about what #KeyBankAssists is doing across the country to support our communities, small businesses, and families.
The first round of #KeyBankAssists was held in April, and provided $274,000 in assistance to businesses, non-profits and families across KeyBank’s national footprint.
More information about how KeyBank is helping communities get through COVID-19, including KeyBank Foundation’s $18 million philanthropic commitment, is available at key.com/coronavirus.
