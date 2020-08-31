KeyBank has joined with Cardtronics and its Allpoint Network to give many KeyBank consumer checking account customers convenient and surcharge-free access to their cash when using their KeyBank debit cards, at all Allpoint ATMs nationwide.
Allpoint, the largest surcharge-free ATM network in the U.S., provides banks like KeyBank convenient access to a physical infrastructure of secure and reliable ATMs at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.
Following market research and customer feedback, KeyBank has recently rolled out several leading-edge tools and solutions to increase customer convenience and financial wellness. A strong focus on recognizing and meeting the consumer’s evolving needs and preferences is the foundation of KeyBank’s promise to remove barriers between people and their financial goals.
With research consistently showing a strong and growing desire by consumers to avoid ATM fees, the addition of Allpoint ATMs to the KeyBank fleet of 1,400+ ATMs immediately broadens the scope of surcharge-free cash access points to many KeyBank consumer checking customers.
“Convenience and access are two of the biggest factors when anyone is deciding how and who they want to bank with. This expansion elevates KeyBank to a level we’ve never been before for our clients,” said Victor Alexander, Head of Consumer Banking at Key. “Avoiding fees is also a foundation of financial wellness. We have to put our clients in a position to succeed.”
“Giving customers widespread ability to withdraw funds without transaction fees is important to KeyBank’s vision of serving clients with broad capabilities, insights, and expertise,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “By joining our Allpoint Network, KeyBank has added another layer of convenience and scale, and we are pleased to be part of providing that access.”
KeyBank customers can find Allpoint ATMs using the Allpoint locator at allpointnetwork.com/locator.
