In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the KeyBank Foundation is pledging $25,000 to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
Established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (“The King Center”) has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Each year, nearly a million people visit the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King’s legacy.
Squarely-focused on serving as both a local and global resource, the King Center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspiring new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.
“KeyBank has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with our teammates and in the communities we serve,” said Elizabeth Gurney, director of Corporate Philanthropy for KeyBank. “We are proud to honor Dr. King’s Legacy by supporting the important and necessary work the The King Center does to tirelessly advance his work in sustainable, measurable ways worldwide.”
In addition, KeyBank’s African Heritage Key Business Impact and Networking Group is leading its third annual Random Acts of Kindness Challenge. This is an effort to continue Dr. King’s legacy of fostering an environment of respect, peace and inclusion and to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day all can demonstrate service, volunteerism and supporting neighbors.
Through Jan. 31, the group is encouraging all KeyBank teammates to make a small gesture each day by performing random acts of kindness to and with those whom are different racially, socioeconomically, or ethnically to help spread kindness throughout KeyBank and the communities they serve.
