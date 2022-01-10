Katherine M. Papa elected to National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters board

Katherine M. Papa was recently elected to the Board of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters. She follows in the footsteps of her father, Ron Papa, and her sister Jodie Papa, two past presidents of the NAPIA board.
Katherine Papa is a fourth-generation licensed public adjuster who specializes in residential and commercial property damage claims. She serves on several nonprofit boards including the American Red Cross board, for which she participates with the Home Fire Safety Committee and its Sound the Alarm campaign to reduce fire-related deaths through public distribution of smoke alarms and fire safety tips.
Father Ron Papa, a Pendleton native, is the current president of National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc. (NFA). Sister Jodie is a regional vice president of NFA.
NAPIA is comprised of licensed public adjusting firms from across the nation that work to promote the education, certification, ethics, legal and legislative representation, and promotion of the public adjuster industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.