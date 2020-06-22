Temporary and permanent direct care positions are now available at Empower. The not-for-profit organization is looking for additional help to support people with disabilities living in sites in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, the Town of Niagara, Sanborn and Lockport.
Open interviews will be held at Empower’s administrative offices which are located at 9812 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Prospective job seekers may also apply in person at Empower’s administrative offices, located at 9812 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls or apply online at: http://empower-wny.org/about/careers/. Interviews can be conducted in person or remotely either via phone or video call.
Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live safe, fulfilling lives.
Starting pay is $11.80/hour, and involves working at one of Empower’s group homes which are located in the Town of Niagara, City of Niagara Falls, Town of Sanborn, Village of Lewiston and City of Lockport.
