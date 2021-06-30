Jimmy Miller Scholarship given to BOCES auto tech student

The memory of auto tech Jimmy Miller continues to live on through a tool scholarship started in his name to benefit Auto Technology students at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. His friend and coworker, Warren Joseph, Jr., owns Warren’s Auto Tech in North Tonawanda. He raises money each year to buy tools for an aspiring mechanic to honor his memory after he perished in an auto collision in 2016.
This year’s recipient was Conner Filer, a North Tonawanda student in Joe Croff’s Auto Tech class at the BOCES center. “Conner has been shadowing at my business and he is a great kid,” Joseph said. “He comes in early and stays late and he is determined to make it in this field.”
Conner was surprised at Warren’s Auto Tech by family, friends, Mr. Joseph and the techs who took him under their wings while he was learning more about the trade. When handed the thousands of dollars in tools he was touched by his mentor’s generosity. “I was not expecting this at all. They told me I left something behind and had to come and pick it up. This is really great and will really help me with my career.” Joseph has offered him a job once he turns 18.
One of the techs who worked with him was Mark Clewell. “Jimmy was like an uncle to me and he really inspired me. He would have loved knowing he was helping someone get into auto mechanics. We hope to be able to do this every year for someone looking to pursue this career at BOCES.”
Miller’s daughter Gina was on hand for the scholarship distribution like she has been every year it has been handed out. She says her dad was someone who would give you the shirt off of his back. “He was such a great guy. He would do anything for anyone. He would have liked that an automotive student was getting tools to start their career in his honor. He always wanted to teach someone what he knew.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
