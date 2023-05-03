Officials at Intandem have announced the recognition of milestone years of service for employees in its operations in Niagara County. The recognition event serves as a reminder to all employees of their accomplishments and expresses appreciation of their work from the agency boards and administration.
The recognition events for employees who reached milestone anniversaries in 2022 were the first held since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in 2020. Larry Sorokes, Intandem’s chief development officer noted, “We are grateful to finally go back to acknowledging our dedicated staff in person, after years of social isolation and remote communications due to Covid protocols.”
Niagara employees celebrated at the Wurlitzer Event Center in North Tonawanda in March. The agency noted that the honorees in Niagara, as well as Cattaraugus, counties devoted a total of over 2.7 million hours so far in their careers.
The 2022 work anniversary honorees were led by Beverly Stewart of Niagara County who celebrated 45 years with the agency.
The complete list of Niagara County honorees:
• Five years — Bernadette Apparicio, Wisteria Banks, Jeanine Cook, Ashley DeJesus, Jamiyeh Easy, Sherry Florio, Ayannah Granger, Stephanie Hatch, Nicolette Henry, Leeza Hunt, Tony Jackson, Kelly Koester, Michelle Lewis, Deborah Nichols, Jean Oliver, John Pasnik, Cashmire Simmons
• 10 years — Norma Begiers, Daryl Chambers, Deanna DeSimone, Jasmine Dolson, Katrina Fields, Deneen Fluellen, Melissa Komoroski, Kimberly Leonard, Allison Moulin, Eileen Mylar, Michael Pietrzak, David Scibetta, Brittany Scott
• 15 years — Sharon Bitting, Dawn Davis, Cindy Knibbs, Paula Lively, Loretta Smith, Rebecca Stevens, Donna Wheaton, Kirk Wynkoop
• 20 years — Tammie Goodrich, Robert Rinehart
• 25 years — Louise Blissett, David Bunford
• 30 years — Anthony Bernasconi, Marian Billera, Steven Joslyn, Lori Martinucci
• 35 years — Peter Drew
• 40 years — Michael Belasco
• 45 years — Beverly Stewart
• 2022 retirees — Margaret Justus, Martin Mitchell
