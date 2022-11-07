After an extensive search, Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC) has hired Michelle Scheib to take the helm as their Director.
Scheib brings considerable experience from prior positions, among them three leadership positions at BestSelf Behavioral Health in Buffalo: Senior Peer Advocate, Assistant Program Director, and Program Director of the Recovery Community. She also had three prior roles at the Restoration Society in Buffalo: Rehabilitation Practitioner, Program Manager, and Director of Peer Services.
Her education includes earning a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science and Crime Scene Investigation from Hilbert College in Hamburg; plus, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Minor in Social Welfare Reform, from Buffalo State College. She has additional training in Peer Coaching, Mentoring and Supervision.
Scheib is a Certified Recovery Peer Advocate by the Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers of New York State and Certified Family Peer Advocate by Families Together in New York State. She is the founder of the Mental Health Awareness Month Flash Mob in Buffalo, and her colleagues elected her to be a Peer on the Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors’ Western New York Regional Planning Consortium.
As director, Scheib will be responsible for: implementing Independent Living philosophy; developing the budget; monitoring the progress and achieving contract requirements and meeting annual goals for ILNC, including implementing policies and procedures, hiring, training and supervising staff; responding to consumers’ concerns, reporting to the ILNC Council; outreach and education in the community, collaborating with other entities about disability issues; and overseeing other ILNC operations.
