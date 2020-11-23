A local non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to struggling Western New Yorkers is seeking volunteers to assist with its income tax preparation program.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Niagara, together with the Niagara County Financial Literacy & Empowerment Coalition, are seeking community volunteers to help low income individuals and families file their taxes—and access eligible tax credits--saving them hundreds of dollars in unnecessary tax preparation fees.
CCCS representatives note that the average cost of tax prep typically costs the average filer as much as $200 or more.
Volunteers are needed for a few hours per week from February through tax deadline day, April 15, 2021, to help with the CCCS free tax prep program.
Volunteers will receive free training and be part of a program that helps thousands of households every year.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should register with CCCS by contacting Robby Dunn at robert.dunn@cccsbuffalo.org by Nov. 30. No prior experience is required.
CCCS is a non-profit, full-service credit counseling agency, providing confidential financial guidance, financial education, counseling and credit repayment assistance to consumers since 1965. CCCS provides one-on-one services that focus on budgeting techniques, debt repayment options, student loan assistance, credit report review and community education. Counseling is available at the organization's main office in West Seneca, or in one of its satellite offices, by telephone and via internet. For more information, visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org.
