Steve DiPaolo and his family navigated a rapidly changing housing market over two years, seeking a house to return to their hometown. They closed on it Wednesday. It’s in Cortlandville.
The family was living in Westchester County for the past 20 years and when DiPaolo’s daughter enrolled at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, majoring in business, two years ago, they decided to return.
“We’re informed buyers,” Steve DiPaolo said Wednesday. “We were patient to find the right deal. We waited. We found the right house at the right price.”
A superheated seller’s market in the greater Cortland area and across the country began to cool in recent months as interest rates began to rise and home prices dropped.
“The first sign of a housing boom came in April 2020,” said Jamie Yaman, the principal broker for Cortland-based Yaman Real Estate, on Friday.
“In April of 2020 we saw a massive drop in sales-pending numbers,” suggesting the inventory was being depleted, Yaman said. “In May, we were trying to get oriented, and buyers were, too. In June, it spiked and it never stopped until spring of this year. The market just kept rolling and rolling and rolling, then in a one-month period the light went off.”
Prices rose 20% to 30% on all types of housing – single-family, lakeside, vacant land that had been on the market for years, Yaman said. “Every property class we had was getting hit.”
The median sale price for a single-family house rose 14.5% between 2020 and 2021, to $151,985. That’s 26.7% higher than 2017, state Realtors figures show. They sold, anyway, regardless of the price: 490 490 houses in 2021, up 26.9% from the previous year and 18.6% more than 2017.
The DiPaolos had been renting a home in the Cortland area. They were patient.
“We put bids on many homes in the past,” he said. “We did not want to overbid just to get the home. We knew this (market) can’t last forever.”
A market we’ll never see again
Yaman said the COVID-19 pandemic was clearly the driving force behind the housing boom, as people began spending more time in their homes and many worked their jobs remotely.
“People started to look around their homes and said, ‘I don’t want to live here. It doesn’t meet my needs,’” he said.
Yaman and his wife made a similar choice, themselves, building a new house in Homer in July 2020.
Competition for houses became so fierce that cash purchases became the norm, he said. Anyone who had to sell a house to buy a new one could not keep up.
“That is a market we will never see again,” Yaman said. “There was a lot of money pumped into the economy.”
“The real estate market, prices are definitely going down,” said Rose “Marie” Ferro, an agent for Hage Real Estate and president of the Cortland County Board of Realtors. “When interest rates go up, prices go down. The interest is higher on mortgages.”
While mortgage rates have risen to about 6%, more than double the level at the end of 2021, they are still reasonable, compared to longer-term trends, Ferro said. Interest rates had topped 10% about a decade ago.
Home sellers made out very well over the past two years while interest rates were low, as did real estate agents who work on commission, she said. But as home prices climbed, some buyers were priced out of the market.
“Interest rates were going down and prices went up because people could get more house for their money,” Ferro said.
Some people, like the DiPaolos, decided to wait out the market, she said.
New trend: rental properties
However, while prices are finally coming down, mortgage rates rose, the stock market slumped and increasing gas prices and utility costs began to eat into buying power. That creates new roadblocks to buying a house for many.
“You have to manage your budget,” Ferro said.
The housing boom in single-family home sales was not sustainable and it was just a matter of time until market conditions deteriorated, Ferro said.
“It was not realistic,” she said. “It was a fantasy world.”
Houses are sitting on the market a little longer and the annual winter slow down in sales is coming, she said.
A new trend has been developing, driven by changes in market conditions, Ferro said: a sharp increase in sales of rental investment properties.
Some people who had been locked out of the housing market due to high prices and more recently inflation, are turning to buying multi-unit homes that they can live in and rent units to generate income.
A contributing factor has been sharp increases in apartment rents. Landlords were hit hard during the pandemic as a state moratorium on evictions left many landlords with dwindling income.
A tight housing market has given them an opportunity to raise rents, Ferro said, and Cortland has a good market for multi-family houses.
Mortgage, other rates up
The mortgage market has declined quickly as home sales have slowed and mortgage rates have risen, said Chris Hotchkiss, a mortgage originator for NBT Bank who covers Cortland and Tompkins counties and parts of Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Mortgage rates are tied to the 10-year treasury bond rate, which tends to be lower than the prime rate that the federal reserve sets for banks. The two rates generally fluctuate along similar patterns, but not necessarily, Hotchkiss said.
The rate for 30-year mortgages had fluctuated since about 2008 and was at 4.63% in 2018 before dipping to 2.75% by the end of last year, Hotchkiss said. The rate has since risen to 6.75% this week. NBT’s rates are about average for the industry in this area, Hotchkiss said.
The financing market has evaporated this year, as many homeowners already have locked into low mortgage rates, Hotchkiss said.
The Federal Reserve’s increase in interest rates will drive up home equity loan and credit card rates, he added, making home repairs and improvements more expensive.
Return to normal
While the housing market has cooled substantially, it has actually returned to where it was before the boom, Yaman said.
“The last two years was clearly a seller’s market,” Yaman said. “This is a healthy balance for us.”
Despite the roller coaster ride of the housing market in recent years, property remains a solid investment, Ferro said.
“You can still make money off your house,” she said. “If your house is in good shape and you maintained it, you will make money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.