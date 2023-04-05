For the sixth time in seven years, Catholic Health has been recognized by healthcare business and data automation leader Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) as a “Best 50” healthcare provider for supply chain excellence. GHX’s annual “Best 50” award spotlights the top North American hospitals and health systems working to improve patient outcomes through supply chain automation and innovation.
“Our Purchasing Department requests, tracks, and inventories nearly 12,000 orders each month, covering everything from simple bandages to precision orthopedic implants costing thousands of dollars,” said Brian Hackford, Vice President of Supply Chain Management for Catholic Health. “Given the global supply chain challenges we’ve been experiencing over the last few years, this award is a significant accomplishment for our team and recognizes their continued hard work and dedication to ensure our clinicians have the supplies they need, when they need them, to deliver the highest quality care.”
Best 50 honorees are selected from more than 4,100 provider organizations across North America. Top performing organizations are identified and ranked based on key supply chain metrics such as purchasing volume, exception rates, and exchange utilization during the 2022 calendar year. GHX helps automate and eliminate manual supply chain processes to produce greater efficiencies and improve service.
“Supply chain innovation is a series of small improvements that produce significant impact,” said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. “This year’s GHX Best 50 honorees demonstrate what’s possible with focused determination for delivering affordable, quality patient care for all. As the industry continues to navigate a challenging year, organizations like Catholic Health are well-positioned to realize the benefits of stronger, more resilient supply chains.”
The full list of 2022 winners and past winners can be found at www.ghx.com/awards/best-50/.
