NOCO is hosting a free geothermal informational seminar on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Niagara University's Gallagher Center.
Paul Wachter, general manager, NOCO Geothermal and Brian Posner, NOCO geothermal specialist, will be sharing the basics of geothermal systems and the installation process and available to answer questions. This information session is geared towards homeowners, home builders, architects, facility managers, and real estate developers who are looking to learn more about this heating and cooling technology. Refreshments will be provided.
Geothermal systems are recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as the most environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and energy-efficient heating and cooling technology available.
For more details and to register for the free seminar, visit www.noco.com/geothermal-seminar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.