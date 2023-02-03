Niagara County Community College has a program to help local residents with their annual tax filings.
If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you qualify to meet with representatives from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance who will walk you through filing your tax returns online. Sessions will take place in-person at the NCCC Lewis Library, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Appointments can be made Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12.
Participants will need to bring their 2022 tax documents, a copy of their 2021 tax return, a valid email address and possess basic computer skills. A NCCC librarian will be on-site to assist with your appointment. To register, visit www.niagaracc.suny.libcal.com or call (716) 614-6786.
Geothermal seminar coming up
