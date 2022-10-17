Francis Center, which has been offering educational and emotional support for Niagara Falls children since 1997, has hired Mary Elizabeth Smith, as director of Children's Program’s. She will be replacing Elizabeth Neumeister, OSF, who recently retired after 25 years as director.
Smith will be responsible for supervising daily operations of the Francis Center Children's programs and building and maintaining relationships with the Niagara Falls School District and other community partners.
Smith comes to Francis Center Children's Program with 24 years of experience as an educator. She has served in both private and public schools and possesses a Master of Science in Education from Niagara University and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY Fredonia. She bases her philosophy of teaching on addressing the social-emotional development of the whole child and the importance of building self-confidence and an appreciation for learning. She also sees the encouragement of respect and kindness as highly important, values that underpin the Francis Center Children's programs.
The Francis Center has served the Niagara Falls community for 25 years offering a variety of programs that teach children fundamentals that contribute to a healthy, happy, productive life: knowledge, kindness and creative expression. In a welcoming, safe environment, they enrich their academic skills (reading, math and language) while encouraging appropriate social behavior enroute to stronger self-confidence and appreciation for learning. The Francis Center is located at 335 24th St.
