According to the US Department of Agriculture over 38 million people, including over 11 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2020 with no signs of that number decreasing. As a matter of fact, many food banks have indicated that the need is up more than 40%.
In an effort to help, Tops Friendly Markets is once again hosting its annual Food 2 Families campaign, now in its 17th year, with a goal to provide more than 2.5 million meals to those in need.
The Food 2 Families campaign is now underway through Dec. 24 and customers are being asked to make a donation the next time they shop in store or online.
Tops Food 2 Families campaign is synonymous with The Little Brown Bag of Hope. Customers can easily purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register anytime they shop. At the register customers, will be asked if they want to support the campaign by buying a $5, $10, and/or $20 bag for someone in need in our community or to round up their change. Little Brown Bags which are filled with nutritious items that will help families extend their meal planning, can also be purchased at any self-scan register as well.
Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope will also be available for purchase online by simply visiting https://topsmarkets.com/LittleBrownBags so no matter what the weather, a donation can be made right from their phone, tablet, or desktop. Here customers can select what food bank they wish their donation to benefit.
While donations can be made throughout the campaign until Dec. 24, many locals love the tradition of bringing or purchasing their donation at the store on the day Tops hosts its one-day food drive. They will be joined by local media sponsors WGRZ-TV Channel 2 and Townsquare Media as well as FeedMore WNY food bank staff and volunteers on Friday, Dec. 3 at the following Tops locations:
• 5827 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
• 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls
• 3980 Maple Rd., Amherst
• 4777 Transit Rd., Depew
• S. 6150 South Park Ave., Hamburg
• 2101 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo
“The holiday season can be a stressful time of year for our food insecure neighbors. The Food 2 Families drive allows FeedMore WNY to provide nutritious food for our hungry community members throughout the holidays and into the new year. We thank Tops Friendly Markets, Townsquare Media, and WGRZ-TV for their steadfast support and for continuing to make this event possible. We encourage the community to participate in this wonderful opportunity to help feed our neighbors in need," Tara A. Ellis, FeedMore WNY president and CEO.
For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.