FMC Middleport plant celebrates workplace safety

MIDDLEPORT – FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences facility in Middleport recently celebrated one year as an accident and injury-free workplace without an OSHA recordable incident.
“FMC is committed every day to safety in the workplace as a core value of our operations so that all of our employees go home safely,” said Dr. Roberta Kloda, FMC Middleport plant manager. “This effort is the result of a work culture based on teamwork, strong management support, and the commitment by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.”
The Middleport facility has been recognized several times in the past for periods of safe operations without an OSHA recordable incident. This facility was also part of FMC’s overall recognition last year for leadership in environmental, health, safety, and security performance by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) with the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award for its TH!NK. SAFE.™ program, which is at the core of FMC’s safety commitment.
FMC’s Middleport site formulates and packages a number of key product lines to protect over 100 crops in more than 75 countries worldwide. Plant operations in the Middleport area date back to 1904, with FMC acquiring operations at the facility in 1943.
