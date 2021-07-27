FMC-Middleport awards 2 scholarships

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to two members of the Royalton-Hartland High School class of 2021.
The awards went to Rebecca Berner and Thomas Ragonese, both of Gasport, based on judging of their 300-word essays where they were charged with picking an experience from their life and explaining how it shaped them for the career they will pursue.
“As a company dedicated to our local community, FMC is proud again to honor two outstanding Roy-Hart graduates by providing them with scholarships as well as best wishes as they undertake their career studies in college,” said Brent Sensenich, FMC Middleport plant manager.
Berner, an active participant on the varsity girls’ basketball, field hockey and track and field teams, focused on a life experience that inspired her to now pursue a career as a nurse family practitioner when she enters St. John Fisher College in Rochester this fall.
Ragonese, captain and MVP of the boys’ varsity basketball team at Roy-Hart, plans to pursue a career in agriculture while attending Cairn University in Langhorne Manor, Pa. His life experience in working on local farms was supplemented by the agricultural and food science studies he undertook at Roy-Hart.
