FMC earns 3rd 'Company of the Year' award

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation has been recognized with the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care Company of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, and for the third time since 2017.
The award is the highest ACC distinction that recognizes excellence and leadership in environmental, health, safety and sustainability performance.
In addition, FMC was a finalist in the Initiative of the Year category, and nine U.S.-based FMC sites, including the Agricultural Sciences plant in Middleport, were recognized for environmental, health and safety achievements.
"FMC leadership and employees are very proud of these ACC recognitions," said Linda Froelich, director of sustainability at FMC. "We are continuously evaluating and developing new environmental, health, safety and sustainability systems and procedures for our employees at sites across the globe."
FMC Corporation has been an active member of ACC Responsible Care® since its inception in 1988.
The Middleport plant formulates and packages a number of FMC's key product lines. Currently the plant is hiring packers, who are responsible for packaging, palletizing and general production support. Individuals can apply online at www.fmc.com/careers.
