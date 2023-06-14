Seven new merchants are opening their doors at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA, including four locally owned stores, two family attractions and a food court restaurant. In addition, Elegant Fashion, a store that has been with the Fashion Outlets for many years, has relocated near Entrance 7. All merchants are expected to open prior to July.
All are located within the indoor portion of the center.
JCK Liquidations, is one of the new stores, which opened Memorial Day weekend. It features liquidated household items, toys and seasonal merchandise at discounted prices. Other new stores which have opened are Gift Town, a locally crafted artisan gift shop featuring gifts from more than 60 crafters including Western New York-themed items, souvenirs and more; and Stone Haven, a stone mineral store with hundreds of different stones, jewelry and singing bowls.
Buffalo Baby, a Buffalo sports-team-inspired clothing boutique with unique children’s clothing and women’s leggings, is set to open in the coming weeks. Buffalo Baby was featured as a Fashion Outlets cart during the holiday season and will expand into an in-line store, closest to Entrance 5.
The two family attractions — a new Fun Animal Rides operator, as well as Kid Zone, featuring a series of inflatable bounce houses for children to enjoy, are also set to open soon.
Frozen D Lite will join other food court restaurants, in July with menu offerings such as ice cream, bubble tea and boba, crepes and shakes. The restaurant will be situated next to the recently-opened Roadside Diner, which opened in May.
“We are excited to bring a variety of stores and attractions to Fashion Outlets, making a more well-rounded experience for our guests,” said John Doran, general manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA. “These locally-owned stores, attractions and a new food court restaurant will enhance our center by providing offerings that will attract local and visiting guests on a year-round basis.”
For more information on the Fashion Outlets, its stores, events and sales, visit www.FashionOutletsNiagara.com.
