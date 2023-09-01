Another host of new stores and carts have opened at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, with more set to open within the next few months. All are located within the indoor portion of the center and offer additional clothing and specialty options for guests.
One of two stores that opened in August is Arroyo Boutique, a trendy women’s clothing and accessories store featuring small to plus sizes. Arroyo Boutique can be found near Entrance 6, across from Torrid.
Exotic Snack Factory is one of a series of regionally-operated stores that features out-of-the-ordinary packaged juices, sodas, chips, candy, cookies and other foreign snacks not usually found in the United States. Exotic Snack Factory can be found inside Entrance 5, across from Gift Town.
Toy Kingdom also opened this August operating as a series of carts in the Fashion Outlets’ Center Court area, closest to the Nike Clearance Store. Toy Kingdom features popular plush characters, battery-operated toys and other children’s favorites.
Fashion Outlets will also welcome Dream Juice Bar located inside Entrance 5, set to open in the next few weeks. The locally-owned juice bar also features protein shakes, energy bombs and fresh salads. Also opening is TimeX featuring designer watches and watch repair and NY Lexor featuring designer sunglasses.
Other stores set to open soon include the national store Hot Topic featuring pop culture and music-inspired fashion and other merchandise. Hot Topic will be located inside Entrance 4, across from Express Outlet. In addition, the national baked-goods chain Cinnabon is set to open in the food court before the end of the year.
“We are thrilled to bring additional stores to the Fashion Outlets just in time for Labor Day,” said John Doran, general manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA. “We hope our guests enjoy these new shops as we prepare to bring even more stores and restaurants prior to this year’s holiday shopping season.”
