Expansion OK'd for Mount St. Mary's Clearview Treatment Services

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has received approval from the state Department of Health to expand its Clearview Treatment Services Inpatient Chemical Dependency Unit. Located inside the hospital at 5300 Military Road in Lewiston, Clearview is a confidential, inpatient rehabilitation program dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of people whose lives have been affected by drugs and/or alcohol.
The expansion will consist of an additional 24 inpatient beds, for a total of 69 beds in the unit. With a 92% occupancy rate and steady waiting list of up to a dozen people, Mount St. Mary’s put a plan in place to answer the rising need for inpatient addiction services.
“As we considered at the success of Clearview and evaluated the number of people waiting for these services, we knew we had to do something to answer this crucial need in our community,” said C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital president and Catholic Health senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery-Niagara County. “The opioid epidemic combined with people suffering from substance use disorders is a tragedy that has affected so many. It is hard to find someone who hasn’t been touched by this epidemic; whether themselves, a family member or friend. By expanding this program, we are letting our community know we hear you, and are here for you.”
The expansion is also addressing an updated regulation for inpatient treatment from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). The agency recently changed its policy for the minimum allowable stay to 28 days, which is a 14 day increase from previous policy. This change increases the length of stay for patients, reducing the number of available beds.
In 2019, 711 people were treated at Clearview, the highest number since opening in 1986. It is anticipated that the expansion will be completed in summer of 2021.
