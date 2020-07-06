Expanded pet area opened at Welcome Center

An expanded pet comfort area has been opened at the Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island. The collaborative effort between the Town of Grand Island and the New York State Thruway Authority nearly doubled the size of the dog park.
Town of Grand Island and Thruway Authority officials, including Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll, cut the ribbon on the expanded dog park this past Tuesday.
“The Western New York Welcome Center is a comfortable, welcoming setting for travelers and residents of all ages and no detail has been overlooked, including amenities for our four-legged friends,” Driscoll said. “Our partnership with the Town of Grand Island has allowed us to provide a safe and friendly location for pet owners and their pets to stretch and enjoy some fresh air while traveling.”
Town of Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney added, "It's a great facility overall that not only serves the many travelers across this great state, but the people of Grand Island as well."
The nearly 5,600 square foot expansion project included the installation of new chain-link fencing, gated entrance, and separation gates. The expansion project mirrors the original dog park area and included two park benches, landscape boulders, a fire hydrant and a dog waste station.
The Town of Grand Island purchased and provided all materials related to the new park, while the Thruway Authority was responsible for all construction and installation aspects of the new design. The majority of the work took place in fall 2019 and was completed by Thruway Authority Facility, Division Support and Niagara Maintenance Section employees.
The Western New York Welcome Center is inspired by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright and represents the gateway to the world-class destinations and historic sites located in the Western New York region.
Open 24 hours a day, the Welcome Center features a community room, I LOVE NY "selfie wall," historic artifacts display, a floor map of regional attractions, and café style seating with tables that will provide an enhanced visitor experience. Other features include:
• Taste NY Market and café showcasing a broad selection of fresh made items
• Grab-and-go snacks, craft beverages and specialty local items for sale by local producers
• Great Lakes shipwreck theme playground
• Electric vehicle charging stations
The Taste NY Market is open seven days a week 9 a.m. 6 p.m. and Memorial Day Weekend - Labor Day Weekend 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The Western New York Welcome Center officially opened in August 2018.
