Buffalo’s D’Youville College is switching to a 4-day, 32-hour work week while not cutting pay or benefits.
The policy was clarified at a meeting recently.
Moving toward the post-COVID era of flexible work, D’Youville has taken a different approach from the many colleges and universities offering work-from-home options, and more simply, adjusted the employee work week to be four eight-hour days without changing their pay or benefits.
The change is similar to the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act proposed by Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and under review in Congress. Employees were previously working five 7.5-hour days – totaling 37.5 hours per week.
“The world of work has changed, and we cannot go back,” said D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo, PhD. “This is a multifaceted employee health and wellness initiative which we believe will ultimately benefit our students, employees, the institution, and our community.”
The program will offer students uninterrupted services with expanded hours of operation, opportunities to interact with individuals cross-trained to have broader skillsets, as well as a campus community of people that are simply happier.
Employees will enjoy a consolidated work week which rewards technological efficiencies, reduces shared office density, and supports individuals’ pursuit of outside-of-work passions.
Meanwhile, the institution is propelled forward with a commitment to upskilling and cross-training, environmental sustainability by reducing commutes, reducing parking congestion, reducing employee attrition, and supporting talent acquisition.
“This shift is propelled by technology and requires departments to move the dial on technology acceptance, professional development, and workflow optimization in order to remain eligible for the reduced work week hours. While it may seem novel, it actually just aligns our organization to the average annual hours currently worked by European Union countries,” stated Clemo.
