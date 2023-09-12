The long-vacant Kraft and ConAgra building in Dunkirk will be acquired by Refresco Beverage to expand its warehousing and distribution capabilities. In return, the company will receive $500,000 in performance-based tax credits and a $500,000 Regional Economic Development Council Capital Grant.
The project is expected to support the existing 350 full-time jobs and create an additional 10 full-time jobs over the next five years.
“By creating and supporting good jobs in Chautauqua County, Refresco’s expansion will build on the company’s long-standing role as a critical part of the region’s economy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “My administration will continue to support important projects like this that invest in the future of New York and help lay the foundation for economic growth for generations to come.”
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia, and has over 13,000 employees globally. It produces and bottles fruit and vegetable juices, mineral water, iced tea, sports drinks and carbonated beverages, for a total of almost 15 billion liters annually.
The beverage company purchased the long-vacant Kraft and ConAgra building, located at 26 East Talcott St., from the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency. Built in 1960, the three-story industrial food production facility includes a large warehouse space, office space, cold storage, a tank room, loading docks and four rail sidings.
Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Refresco Beverages is a strong partner in the local business community, producing world-class beverages and contributing to the regional economy.”
The company will spend approximately $13 million to renovate the interior of the 243,800-square-foot manufacturing building to operate the facility for warehouse and distribution. In order to encourage Refresco Beverages to proceed with its expansion, ESD has offered up to $500,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $500,000 Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Capital Grant in exchange for job creation and capital investment commitments.
Refresco’s expansion in Dunkirk follows a series of recent investments by Hochul to boost the city’s manufacturing sector, expand economic opportunity, and create good jobs. Last month, Hochul announced the expansion of Wells Enterprises’ ice cream plant, which will create 200 new jobs for the production of ice cream and frozen novelty products and retain more than 400 jobs from the plant’s existing Dunkirk facility. Earlier this year, Hochul also awarded $10 million to the City of Dunkirk as the Western New York winner of New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers of activity that attract businesses, jobs, and economic and housing diversity.
“As a food and beverage manufacturing hub for generations, our region has the workforce, infrastructure and partnerships necessary to support the company’s success,” State Sen. George Borrello said.
