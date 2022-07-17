Mandeep Bath, M.D., has joined the primary care team at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, located at the Grand Island Primary Care, 2608 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.
Dr. Bath, who is accepting new patients, received her Doctor of Medicine from Vitebsk State Medical University, Vitebsk, Belarus and interned with Govt. Multi-Specialty Hospital in India.
Dr. Bath completed her residency at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she served as preceptor mentoring students on family medicine, surgery and inpatient medicine rotations.
The recipient of numerous achievements, Dr. Bath has been honored for her diligence, discipline, and deep theoretical knowledge in the field of medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association and American Academy of Family Physicians.
In addition to speaking three languages including English, Hindi and Punjabi, Dr. Bath has donated her time working as a migrant camp provider, volunteer physician, and Covid surge provider. To schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Bath, call (716) 773-6181 or visit nfmmc.org.
