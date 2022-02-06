With the 2022 NASCAR cup series now underway, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding fans that they can customize their own vehicle with a NASCAR license plate. Two new custom NASCAR license plates and a redesigned Martin Truex Jr. plate, now featuring his new number, 19, are now available for purchase. The plates were unveiled this summer during the NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International.
“NASCAR enthusiasts are among the most dedicated and passionate of sports fans,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "We are very pleased to be able to offer them these new and redesigned NASCAR plates. These are just some of the hundreds of available custom plates representing things like sports, causes, regions and professions that our customers can order to express their interests and passions.”
DMV offers 10 distinct NASCAR custom license plates. Fans can learn more about these plates and view images of them, as well as dozens of other custom plates representing other professional sports, on the DMV website.
In total, there are more than 200 custom license plates available from DMV, representing branches of the military and veterans, counties and regions of New York State, professions, causes and more. Revenues from some of our cause plates support charities, such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, and the Environmental Protection Fund. Links to information about and images of all of DMV’s custom license plates can be found here: https://dmv.ny.gov/plates/learn-about-picture-and-professional-plates.
Custom plates may be ordered on the DMV website, by mail, or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838. They are also available with the International Symbol of Access (ISA) for any registrant who qualifies. Any qualifying applicant who wants a plate with the ISA on it must contact the Custom Plates office before submitting their application.
For more information about how to order custom license plates, fees, and to view available plates, visit, https://dmv.ny.gov/plates/how-order-picture-and-professional-plates.
