The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced a new online service that customers can use to determine what records they need, the best way to get them and to request those records. The records request navigator allows customers to request and pay for records online rather than mailing a request to the DMV, saving the customer time and money. The service can be accessed from the DMV website.
“As we continue to transform the DMV to be more efficient and responsive for the people we serve, we will be making more services and transactions available online, which is the quickest and most efficient way to do business with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The Records Request Navigator will not only make it easier for customers to request their driving, vehicle and other records, but will reduce the cost to them and DMV.”
In addition to registration and title record abstracts, customers can request a variety of other DMV records, including crash (accident) records, traffic violation tickets, insurance records, license and registration suspension orders and license revocation orders. The Navigator can also be used to help them request statistics and data compiled by DMV.
Once a customer determines what record they need, they can request it online and have it mailed or delivered to a secure, online portal from which they can download and print or forward their document. The portal remains available to the customer for subsequent document requests. The electronic delivery method avoids the risk of documents being undeliverable or getting lost in the mail.
The Navigator informs customers of their submission and when their record is fulfilled through email notifications. Requests are processed in five business days.
The online request form displays an error if any required information is missing before a customer can submit it. In contrast, mailed request forms can be rejected if information is missing or inaccurate. Similarly, if a customer wants to expedite mail delivery, they have to pay extra for express service.
DMV estimates that by reducing incoming and outgoing requests through the mail, the Navigator will save New Yorkers several hundred thousand dollars per year between postage and money order fees, and the department will save at least $100,000 per year in printing and paper-handling expenses.
The Navigator also makes it easier for customers to pay for records by allowing credit card payments. Credit card payments are not accepted on paper request forms submitted by mail.
