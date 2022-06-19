Dietician joins Niagara Falls Memorial staff

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now offer a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex at 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield.
Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., is now seeing patients at the Center for Nutrition Counseling every Wednesday.
“We are excited to offer Outpatient nutritional counseling at the Summit Orthopaedic Center. This vital service is now available in Niagara County for our patients. Diana is ready to go and is looking forward to working with our patients,” said Tony Surace, M.Ed, ATC, NFMMC’s Director of Sports Medicine & Summit Rehab Manager.
A graduate of the University at Buffalo with a Master’s in Nutrition, Diana completed her Dietetic Internship with a Nutrition Advanced Certifica. To make an appointment, call the Summit Orthopaedic Center at (716) 524-3920.
