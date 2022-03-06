DePaul selected as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grantee

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation has selected DePaul Adult Care Communities, Inc. as a 2022 grantee. The recent $90,500 grant will be used to support the ongoing cost of technology engagement programs at DePaul’s five senior living communities in New York.
Funds will be used to maintain the operational/subscription costs associated with Eversound wireless headphones, Rendever virtual reality headsets, and iN2L, a content-driven engagement technology, all of which was purchased with the support from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation in 2021.
The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of vulnerable communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. Named after a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation funds programs and initiatives across New York State that either provide direct healthcare services or address the social determinants of health.
“As we look back at the compounding crises of the last few years, the health-related needs of vulnerable communities have only grown. Our grantees have demonstrated tremendous resilience, creativity, and dedication to serving those in need, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have such detrimental impact,” said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa and chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board.
Seniors at Glenwell in Cheektowaga, Heritage Manor of Lockport, Westwood Commons in North Chili, Wheatfield Commons in North Tonawanda, and Woodcrest Commons in Henrietta have been leaping into the 21st century thanks to the technology purchased with these grants.
“DePaul recognizes the importance of providing the tools, support and activities that allow seniors to age in place,” said Stacie Major, DePaul’s Regional Director of Operations for DePaul’s Adult Care Communities.
“The use of the new technology has proven to be successful as residents are more engaged with the outside world in many different ways, but yet in the comfort of their own home. Seniors have been able to engage with family and friends, even if they couldn’t see them face to face,” Major said.
