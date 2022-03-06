DePaul selected as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grantee

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.