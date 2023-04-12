Destination Niagara USA recently promoted Reanna Darone to director of convention sales.
In her new role, Darone is responsible for increasing convention and meeting sales in Niagara Falls, in an effort to drive a positive economic impact within the destination. She assists meeting planners from the initial planning stages of an event to coordinating hotel blocks, assisting with area tours and attractions, as well as off-site meal locations.
Darone has been in the hospitality and tourism industry since 1997, and has been with Destination Niagara USA in various roles since 2005. Most recently she served as sales and service manager for the organization. A lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, Darone continues to give back to the community where she lives and works.
In addition to her role with Destination Niagara USA, Darone serves on the Gateway Promotion Committee for the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas and volunteers for the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda.
