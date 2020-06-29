Six Flags Darien Lake is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions as the amusement park prepares to reopen for the 2020 season.
The park will be conducting virtual interviews with qualified candidates. You must be at least 14 years old to apply. Candidates can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com to schedule an interview. Available positions include: admissions and guest relations; food services; ride operators; human resources; park services; games; retail; marketing and sales; accommodations/lodging; lifeguards; emergency medical technicians; maintenance; security; warehouse and cash control.
Darien Lake's management also announced that it has established cleanliness and safety standards aimed at meeting federal, state and local health guidelines once the park reopens.
“We have taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone who comes to work this season can feel safe while providing the thrills and joy families have come to love here at the park,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We have made many changes to our operation to reduce touch points, ensure social distancing and reduce risk of contamination or transmission.”
Each employee will receive a health screening before entering the park, including temperature checks and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies. In addition, frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training. All employees will be issued a safety face mask, safety glasses and disposable gloves. Team members will be expected to regularly clean and wipe down their workspaces.
Darien Lake management indicated that it will continuously evaluate its procedures in keeping with state recommendations.
