Daemen planning for new college of dentistry

Daemen University is in the advanced stages of planning and seeking accreditation to open what will be known as the Shatkin College of Dentistry.
Daemen hopes to open the new college in the fall of 2023, if accreditation is granted by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and approved by the New York State Education Department.
The college’s namesake, Dr. Todd Shatkin, DDS, will provide facilities for the college in Amherst, as well as equipment and expertise in creating the new college of dentistry. Daemen would join the UB School of Dental Medicine as the only programs of their kind in the Buffalo-Niagara region, if approved.
“Western New York has a clear and ongoing need for more dental professionals,” Gary Olson, president of Daemen University, said. “If accredited and approved, our college of dentistry will help address this shortage, provide additional access to health care, and improve the oral and overall health of citizens in the region.”
In late 2021, Daemen filed a comprehensive application for accreditation with the Chicago-based CODA, and recently applied for formal approval from NYSED. To support the state application, an external reviewer visited campus this winter.
“We are seeking to create a unique educational experience for students – and eventually become one of the top dental schools in the country,” said Shatkin, founder of the Aesthetic Associates Centre.
Daemen’s plans call for the dental college to offer a year-round academic program for three years – instead of the traditional four academic years common in most dental programs. Students will then complete their New York state-mandated residencies for licensure at dental facilities around the state.
“Students will be treated like colleagues from the first day forward,” said Shatkin. “Dental students trained in supportive and comfortable environments are going to know the value of creating positive experiences for their patients.”
At the proposed dental college, students would matriculate at both Daemen’s Amherst campus and at new facilities constructed near Shatkin’s existing suite of offices in Amherst. The town’s planning board is expected soon to consider plans for constructing buildings associated with the new dental college, which would be located near where the I-290 meets Main Street.
The proposed dental college would add to Daemen’s suite of well-established health sciences programs, which include nursing, cytotechnology (with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center), pre-medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant (PA) studies, and many others.
The proposed dental college comes on the heels of Daemen achieving university status last month as the institution celebrates its 75th anniversary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.