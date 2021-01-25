Credit union unveils 'Community Cornerstone' program

Cornerstone Community FCU, in partnership with WYRK, proudly announces a new monthly award program that honors individuals going above and beyond to positively impact our community. Every month, a winner is selected from online nominations at wyrk.com/community-cornerstone. Cornerstone Community FCU will donate $500 to a cause most dear to the winner, and the winner will receive a $100 Russell’s gift card to celebrate.
The Community Cornerstone award program aims to raise awareness for good deeds in Niagara and Erie Counties. Eric Hepkins, CEO of Cornerstone Community FCU reflects on the importance of this program: "As a financial institution centered around community, we are always searching for ways to give back to those who do so much for our neighbors. We know our local nonprofits felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this program allows us to support 12 nonprofits to offset some of the financial burden while recognizing our community heroes.”
Both WYRK Country 106.5 Radio and Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More are equally pleased to be part of this program. “Serving and celebrating the Western New York Community is always a top priority for WYRK. Clay Moden’s endorsement of Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union and our partnership on the “Community Cornerstone” promotion only makes sense,” says David Crumb, Vice President Director of Sales, Townsquare Media.
Enthusiastic nominations are encouraged online at https://wyrk.com/community-cornerstone/.
David Nemi, chairman of the Board of Directors, believes this gives Cornerstone Community FCU the wonderful opportunity to learn about the many individuals making a difference.
“After a rough 2020, we wanted to enter 2021 in high spirits. Now, every month, we get to hear from our community about the many passionate individuals making things happen and bringing joy to others,” he said.
The program is open to anyone, 18 years or older, residing in Erie and/or Niagara counties. No purchase required. For full details visit https://wyrk.com/community-cornerstone-entry-rules/.
