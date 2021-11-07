Cornerstone opening first Erie County location

The Board of Directors, and the entire team at Cornerstone Community FCU, will celebrate the grand opening of its first physical location in Erie County, located at 315 Stahl Road in Getzville, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The new branch becomes the sixth Cornerstone Community FCU location. In addition to its main office at 6485 S. Transit Road, Lockport, other Cornerstone Community FCU physical branches in Niagara County are 55 Stevens Street in Lockport, 5 State Street in Middleport, 4255 Witmer Road in Niagara Falls, and 107 Main Street in North Tonawanda.
The Amherst branch is the first of what is anticipated to be additional branches that will open and serve Erie County residents and businesses. Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Hepkins, who has been leading the organization’s transformation and growth since 2018, said, “With over 46,000 members and growing, we have never lost sight of what is important – taking care of people through building trust. We welcome individuals who live, work, worship, volunteer, or go to school in Erie and Niagara County, and have built several dynamic lending and financial products and services to meet the current challenges facing individuals and business owners today.”
In addition to providing solid personalized service for its members, Cornerstone Community FCU builds on its philanthropic goal of supporting community nonprofits through volunteering, fundraising, and sponsorships throughout both Niagara and Erie County. With a branch in the Amherst area, Cornerstone Community FCU can now support Western New York small businesses with its robust Business Lending Program and looks forward to building trusting partnerships with local businesses.
David Nemi, chairman of the Board of Directors, added, “We believe people are looking for a different way to bank, borrow, and experience financial freedom and look forward to showing how that is possible at Cornerstone Community FCU.”
For the latest news and developments on the new location, follow @CornerstoneCFCU or Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. General information at cornerstonecommunityfcu.org.
