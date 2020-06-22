Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union will host a drive-thru Chiavatta’s chicken dinner sale and a food drive on Friday at the 6485 Transit Road, Lockport location, to benefit food pantries including St. Mary’s, St. John’s, NIACAP and the Salvation Army.
“We’re trying to give at least $500 to each food pantry,”
Drive-thru banking will still be open for regular business between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday but those who come to make a deposit or withdrawal also will be greeted by the sight of chicken on the BBQ and masked members of the team taking donations of non-perishable foods straight from the vehicles in their parking lot.
Donators will also be entered in a raffle where big donations of 20 items or $20 give them the chance to win a pair of diamond earrings by Mills Jewelers.
“Earlier this month we were trying to figure out, how do we really help our four local food pantries this summer and stock their shelves for people who need them most,” said Ashleah Canastraro, director of marketing for the credit union.
“We decided to have a ‘Drive Thru Chiavetta’s Chicken BBQ and Food Drive.’ … We’re trying to give at least $500 to each food pantry, or 500 items.”
Five tents will adorn the parking lot at the credit union in a very socially-distant way and the entire event will be “as touch-less as possible,” according to Canastraro.
“We have a lot going on that day with the BBQ for $10 and then part of those proceeds go back to the food banks,” she said. “Then any type of monetary donations and canned foods, that will also go. Canastraro said, she and the credit union are trying to raise funds to substantially help each food bank, but they’re also encouraging the community through raffling off these donated items from the local businesses.
It’s also a way to support our local businesses. Over the past couple of months they’ve struggled tremendously, as well,” she said. “We thought if they gave a discount for our members, it will drive more business in.”
A $5 donation or five canned goods will put donators in a raffle for many gift cards and “cookies, and cakes, and pizza” donations.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” Canastraro said. “(No one) is getting out of their car, we’ll have masks and gloves on and we’ll do it as a drive-thru.”
Regular customers for the rapid teller line will not be impeded during this event, but if they feel inclined, there is a spot they can donate an extra withdrawal from their banking that day.
