Concept Construction building new Rachels location

Fresh, organic, high-quality ingredients are on the menu for customers who value health, convince and simplicity. Rachels Mediterranean Grill co-founders Joe and G Khoury have made serving healthy choices the foundation for their business success. Their newest restaurant, now under construction, is located at 2350 Delaware Avenue at Hertel.
Rachel’s has again teamed up with Concept Construction Corp as their general contractor and construction partner. Vince Ricotta, Concept Construction’s VP of Business Development, says, “Consistency is a key component to a successful project. Our companies communicate well with one another and that is the basis for our business success together.”
The restaurants are built with customer convenience at its core. Rachels Director of Operations, Brandon Guzda is heading up the efforts of the company’s impressive corporate marketing campaign. He has a laser focused business strategy that includes a number of new locations planned for 2022 and more on tap in 2023.
Guzda points out that “This location will feature an outdoor patio dining area along with all the newest standards in our interior upgrades, of which we are incorporating in each of our new locations.”
