The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children’s Alliance. The alliance is the national association and accrediting body for children’s advocacy centers (CACs) across the country.
A children’s advocacy center is a child-friendly facility in which law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, and medical and victim advocacy professionals work together to investigate abuse, help children heal from abuse and hold offenders accountable.
Meeting the standards and accompanying criteria required for accreditation ensures that children and families in the community receive effective, efficient, relevant and compassionate services.
The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, was established in 1995 and has served more than 6,000 children and their family members. Its family services component has served an additional 1,500 children and adults.
The center also coordinates Niagara County’s Safe Harbour Project for survivors of child trafficking and the Niagara County Child Fatality Review Team.
