The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas is hosting its annual Dinner & Installation of Officers tonight at Events at the Wurlitzer on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Announced awards include:
• Business of the Year: Webster’s Bistro & Bar — Opened in the spring of 2013. the Barb and Kevin Hughes could have chosen any neighborhood for their business however North Tonawanda is where they made this thriving restaurant their business home. They even expanded to open Webster’s Kitchen another showplace of Webster Street.
• Citizen of the Year: Arthur G. Pappas — He has served as mayor of the City of North Tonawanda since Jan. 1, 2015. Pappas has served on the Board of the Tonawandas’ Chamber of Commerce, he served on the North Tonawanda Board of Education for 17 years and was board president for 10 of those years. He has also served on the North Tonawanda Youth Board Committee for 30 years, served as a commissioner to the North Tonawanda Housing Authority, served on the Board of the United Way, and serves as a Board Member of the Tonawandas’ Historical Society. He also served on the NCCC Board of Trustees for nine years, with two years as board chairman. Pappas is a current member of the board of the Lumber City Development Corp.
• Not-for-Profit: YWCA of the Niagara Frontier — In January of 2014, a small group of staff and volunteers from the YWCA of Niagara and the YWCA of the Tonawanda’s and Niagara Frontier began meeting to discuss the future of both organizations. This was the informal start of a conversation which eventually culminated in the two agencies joining forces to ensure long term sustainability of critical programs and services for women and families in Niagara County. In order to ensure the new agency design was the best possible outcome, the team worked very hard on issues such as staffing, financial sustainability and due diligence, mission and program development, organizational culture and communication with the community and all stakeholders. In the end the final merger took twelve months of hard work, collaboration and compromise and resulted in the new Agency; the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.
• COVID-19 Leadership and Community Engagement Award: Copier Fax Business Technologies Inc.— During 2020, the chamber postponed its yearly business awards, but decided to recognize one chamber member who, during the pandemic, demonstrated an exemplary level of leadership and community engagement. This recognition includes assistance with the needs of the community and servicing the needs of customers and employees. Copier Fax Business Technologies was our award winner based on the Documentelligence package they offer to businesses.
Tickets are still available for tonight's event, contact the chamber at 692-5120 or Sarah Nelson at director@the-tonawandas.com.
