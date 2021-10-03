Catholic Health surgeon honored at Bills game

During this past weekend’s Buffalo Bills v. Houston Texans matchup, Catholic Health and Trinity Medical Orthopaedics surgeon Dr. Andrew Mack was honored during the 3rd Quarter Break Military Recognition at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
The celebrated Army surgeon, originally from Wheatfield, is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. “I think it’s just awesome that the Bills organization takes the time to recognize our military and servicemembers. I’m extremely humbled by the honor and excited that I will get to share the experience with my family!” he said.
The Niagara Wheatfield High School graduate left the Western New York more than 25 years ago to pursue a medical career and returned to the area this spring to join the Trinity Medical Orthopaedics practice in Williamsville. Now a resident of Clarence, he performs joint replacement and other surgeries at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus Orthopaedic Center of Excellence.
Dr. Mack has extensive experience as an orthopaedic surgeon in both civilian and military settings, including combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. He has been a valued member of the medical staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he also served as the program director of the orthopaedic residency program. In addition, Dr. Mack has served as an associate professor at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, MD.
His work as an Army surgeon has garnered him numerous awards, including the Order of Military Medical Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medals for his US Army Service as well as the Master Clinician Award at Walter Reed.
