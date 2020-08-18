Catholic Health is now offering CH Care OnDemand, providing 24/7 access to a medical provider, within minutes, for non-emergent conditions — all from a phone, computer or tablet.
Catholic Health has partnered with Teladoc, a national leader in telehealth services, to become the first health system in Western New York to offer around-the-clock virtual medical visits with no appointment necessary. CH Care OnDemand offers a private and secure way for people to connect with a doctor, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner, via a video chat or phone call. The service is staffed by local providers from Catholic Health, Catholic Medical Partners, and WNY Immediate Care, as well as Teladoc’s nationwide provider network.
“As we keep innovating to meet the community’s needs, telehealth will be a key component in delivering high quality care – meeting patients where, when and how they want to receive care,” said Mark A. Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. “Now, when people have a health concern, they have another option for quick, easy and safe access to virtual healthcare, even in the middle of the night. We live in an ‘on demand’ world, and, as its name implies, CH Care OnDemand offers high quality healthcare anytime, anywhere.”
With a click or call, CH Care OnDemand connects patients in minutes to a medical provider, saving busy families, working adults or anyone on-the-go, valuable time and money, while creating a safe, “virtually distant” care experience.
Providers can diagnose, discuss treatment options, and prescribe medications for a variety of adult or pediatric non-emergent conditions (ages 2 and up), such as a cold, flu or sore throat; sinus infections; strains and sprains; rashes; pink eye; allergies; and more – all without an appointment or the need to take time off of work or school for an in-person visit.
Individuals don’t have to be affiliated with a Catholic Health provider or receive care at a Catholic Health facility to take advantage of this service.
“As always, people should call 9-1-1 or head to the nearest emergency department for serious medical emergencies, but today, technology and medicine has progressed to the point that many less serious medical conditions can be handled quickly, safely, skillfully, and remotely,” said Dr. Hans Cassagnol, Catholic Health’s chief physician executive and medical officer. “The medical team we’ve assembled has the knowledge, experience and expertise to provide the highest quality care in this virtual environment.”
For more information or to download the CH Care OnDemand app, visit chcareondemand.org.
