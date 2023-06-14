Catholic Health is hosting two hiring events this week for individuals looking for careers in homecare or physician office settings.
Today, RNs, LPNs, and graduate nurses interested in working in homecare are invited to open interviews at the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport, 4201 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga, from
2 to 6 p.m. Homecare managers and recruiters from Catholic Health will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process.
All offers include bonuses of up to $25,000. As an added bonus for this event, the first 15 nurses hired will receive an additional $5,000.
On Thursday, Advanced Practice Providers, RNs, LPs, medical assistants, and medical receptionists interested in working in a primary or specialty medical practice are invited to open interviews at Catholic Health's Administrative & Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee St. in Buffalo, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Clinical and clerical positions are available at a number of medical practices in Erie and Niagara counties. Bonuses of up to $5,000 are available for select positions.
Catholic Health is an equal opportunity employer, offering competitive compensation and benefits, including paid health insurance, company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, group discounted dental and vision benefits, and tuition assistance programs.
To register for the homecare hiring event on June 14, visit chsbuffalo.org/hilton. To register for the outpatient physician office event on June 15, visit chsbuffalo.org/ outpatient.
Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired into a bonus-eligible position in Catholic Health. Referral bonuses vary by position and are prorated for part-time employment. For more information on Catholic Health's Referral Bonus Program, visit chsbuffalo.org/referral.
