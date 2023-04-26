For anyone looking to begin or grow their career in healthcare, Catholic Health is holding open interviews for registered nurses, graduate nurses, nursing assistants, immediate treatment assistants, respiratory therapists, and surgical technologists, during an “On the Spot” hiring event at Buffalo RiverWorks at 359 Ganson St. on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.
A team of Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process.
As one of the area’s largest healthcare employers, Catholic Health has numerous employment opportunities available at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, as well as in its home care agencies and long-term care facilities.
All job offers include bonuses of up to $30,000 for high-demand nursing positions. As an exclusive bonus for this event, the first 15 nurses hired for Med/Surg, ICU, CVICU, or ED night shift positions at Mercy Hospital will receive an additional $5,000. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired into a bonus-eligible position in Catholic Health.
All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical, which will be scheduled at a later date, and meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment. To register for this hiring event, visit chsbuffalo.org/riverworks. For more information on Catholic Health’s Referral Bonus Program, visit chsbuffalo.org/referral.
