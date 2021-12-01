Michael Casale, Niagara County commissioner of economic development, has been appointed to the New York State Farmland Protection Working Group. Casale is one of 18 members of the working group announced by state agricultural commissioner Richard Ball. The working group's goal is to recommend strategies to minimize the impacts on agricultural land as major renewable energy facilities are sited.
Casale was nominated for the working group by Rebecca Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature, earlier this year in light of numerous proposals to site utility-scale solar and wind energy generation facilities in the county.
“Sadly, New York State has been ignoring the pleas of local communities like ours about the potential loss of agriculture land in its rush to site these industrial wind and solar projects,” Wydysh said. “This working group is the first time the state appears at least willing to engage on the issue so we wanted to make sure our community has a voice at that table. I know that Mike Casale will be a strong advocate for us and hopefully the state will listen to the recommendation of this group.”
The Farmland Protection Working Group's first meeting is slated for this month. Its recommendations to the state legisalature are due in April.
Citing the 690 working farms covering more than 140,000 acres in Niagara County, Casale said he's “very excited and honored to be a part of this working group because agriculture and agribusiness are a huge part of our local economy. ... We must make sure we are preserving agriculture land because once it’s lost for another use, it’s often lost forever.”
