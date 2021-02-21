Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier elects new board members

Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier Elects New Members to Board of Directors
The Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier, Inc. – a non-profit, board-led, institution which operates the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum at North Tonawanda, Niagara County, New York – announces seven new members to its Board of Directors.
The newly elected trustees bring an important variety of knowledge, skills, and experience to an already impressive team of founders, trustees, and officers.
New trustees include:
• Evan A. Wright of Niagara Falls, director of operations at Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center
• Becca Blumer of Cincinnati, Ohio, an art historian with experience in youth education and community outreach at Cincinnati Museum Center and Cincinnati Art Museum
• Jeffrey Hartinger of Elma, global leadership experience in marketing and logistics
• Courtney Helinski of Buffalo, producer, and on-air fundraising strategist, Buffalo Toronto Public Media; also Marketing Committee member for Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY
• John Malinowski of Buffalo, head of production at Burchfield Penny Art Center; also second vice-chair Buffalo State College Child Care Center
• Colin McBeath of Henderson, Nevada, decades of national and international hotel and hospitality management experience, former CEO Grand Canyon Resort Corporation
• Greg Toutoundjian of Williamsville, venture capital management specialist, partner at Catenary Partners
