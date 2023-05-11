Beyond the traditional degree and certificate programs at Niagara County Community College is a unique educational experience for the community. NCCC’s Office of Workforce Development is a hidden gem for job-seekers and employers.
The department offers a collection of short-term courses for long-term career goals. With a strong focus on training, NCCC’s Workforce Development instructors assist both individuals and businesses with the implementation of continuing education and the prospect of professional growth. Its upcoming summer schedule promises to deliver a variety of opportunities with something for everyone.
For the first time, NCCC’s Workforce Development program is planning to bring a Commercial Truck Driving School Licensure (CDL) course to the Sanborn campus. The program provides a combination of hands-on instruction and classroom-based lecture as students are prepared to challenge the road test and exam to attain a Commercial Divers License (CDL). The college is also pleased to offer numerous scholarship opportunities to ensure enrollment is affordable for all.
Interested, prospective students can visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/cdl/ or call NCCC Workforce Development at (716) 614-6236 to learn more about enrollment.
For those looking to gain an Emergency Medical Training (EMT) certification or recertification, NCCC’s Workforce Development program will offer the National EMS Education Standards course which replaces the previous New York State Department of Health criteria. AEMT certification and recertification, and paramedic recertification are also available for those who wish to advance in this field.
Similarly, the Basic Life Support class for healthcare providers and students meets the training requirements for the American Heart Association Certification in CPR, AED use, choking, and rescue breathing for adults, children, and infants. The course is up to five hours in length and participants can choose a session on select dates from June 14 through Aug. 31.
Other popular programs through the Workforce Development Office include Sterile Processing and Pharmacy Technician. Both of these courses are tremendously helpful in obtaining employment as the healthcare industry is currently hiring in the Buffalo-Niagara region.
For the adventurous, the office also provides Motorcycle Safety and Driver’s Education courses which are available beginning this month. In addition, a Drone Operator course will begin in September. This class prepares to students for the FAA Part 107 Exam. Students must pass this exam to obtain commercial licensure and employment in this industry.
For more information about these courses as well as our online catalog of career development opportunities, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/wd or call the Workforce Development Office at (716) 614-6236.
