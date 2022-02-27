Canisius College names new president

Steven K. Stoute, J.D. will start as the 25th Canisius College president on July 1. He is currently vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University in Chicago.
Stoute was selected following a 10-month nationwide search led by a 15-member Presidential Search Committee representing the college’s constituencies. Appointed by the Board of Trustees, the search committee was led by Trustee Frank M. Lazarus, PhD, and assisted in the process by AGB Search.
Stoute joined DePaul, the largest Catholic university in the U.S., in June 2018 to serve as chief of staff. He also has served as vice president for strategic initiatives since June 2020. In his role, Stoute serves as the university president’s senior advisor. His responsibilities include facilitating the implementation of the university’s strategic plan, leading transformative institutional projects, as well as serving as administrative liaison to the Board of Trustees on key executive and strategic matters.
“We were extremely impressed with President-elect Stoute’s experience and accomplishments,” said Martin J. Berardi ’79, chair of the college’s Board of Trustees. “He is an exceptional leader who will bring a vision and passion for Canisius College and Catholic, Jesuit higher education here in Western New York.”
Stoute will succeed President John J. Hurley who announced his retirement after serving 12 years as president and 25 years overall at Canisius.
“Presidential transitions are important moments in the life of a university,” said Hurley. “I’m confident that Steve Stoute will bring fresh perspectives to the challenges and opportunities in front of us and form a new strategic vision that will build on the fundamental strengths of Canisius and secure an even brighter future for us.”
“I believe in the transformative power of Catholic higher education because that is my life story,” Stoute said. “At this moment in our history, Canisius College is being called to transform our city, region, country and world by educating the next generation of leaders—individuals who are equity-minded, justice-oriented and values-centered. I am excited to engage all our constituents and collaborators in Western New York and beyond, to answer that call, with the knowledge that our Jesuit, Catholic mission and values will be our guide on the journey.”
Canisius College is one of 27 Jesuit colleges in the nation with a full time enrollment of about 2,500 students. Niagara University, a Vincentian Institution, has about 3,300 fulll-time students. Niagara has grown in recent years while enrollment at Canisius has declined.
